Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 115 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $379.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.36. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

