Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,052,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,383,402. The company has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

