Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 71,098 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $121.10. 268,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,935. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.54. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.97.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

