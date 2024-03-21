Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down to $36.47

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.47, but opened at $35.70. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 59,116 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

