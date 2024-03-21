Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $370.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.94.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $295.30 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $270.41 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.98 and a 200-day moving average of $379.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

