Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.62

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $71.26, with a volume of 808412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.67.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.53.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

