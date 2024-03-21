Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 692 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,458,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

