Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $268,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $257.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average of $228.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.