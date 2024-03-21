Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $240,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $341.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $347.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.72.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

