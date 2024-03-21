Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$10.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$10.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CG. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.50 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.21.

Shares of CG traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.85. The company had a trading volume of 202,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.3569432 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

