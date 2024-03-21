Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.91

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 15900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Centamin Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.55.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

