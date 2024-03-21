Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin Sells 25,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$25.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.34. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7257019 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.04.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

