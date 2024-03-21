Cencora (NYSE:COR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.250-13.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.4 billion-$293.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.9 billion.
Shares of COR stock opened at $241.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora has a 12 month low of $150.25 and a 12 month high of $243.83.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on COR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.90.
In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220,472 shares of company stock valued at $993,554,798. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cencora by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
