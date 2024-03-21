Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell Sells 6,977 Shares

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cencora Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE COR opened at $242.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.25 and a 52 week high of $243.83.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $261,294,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 679,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,662,000 after acquiring an additional 611,339 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

