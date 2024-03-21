Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell Sells 6,977 Shares

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cencora Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE COR opened at $242.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.25 and a 52 week high of $243.83.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $261,294,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 679,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,662,000 after acquiring an additional 611,339 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on COR
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
