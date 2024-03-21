Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 4.9%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $42.51. Approximately 717,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,257,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Celestica by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Celestica by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Celestica by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

