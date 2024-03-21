Celestia Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.09 Billion (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $188.11 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $14.83 or 0.00022326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,031,123,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,030,904,109.588931 with 171,947,637.338931 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 14.40784896 USD and is up 14.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $233,380,188.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

