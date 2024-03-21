Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.20) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Celebrus Technologies stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.06. Celebrus Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 176.50 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 255 ($3.25).

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

