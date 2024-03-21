CashBackPro (CBP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.08 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $16.92 or 0.00025472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $2.08 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,672.63 or 1.00362431 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010472 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00157885 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,280 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 17.53857748 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,905,236.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

