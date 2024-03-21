Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.41

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.41 and last traded at $98.41, with a volume of 51441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 216.67, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $69,129.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,534.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

