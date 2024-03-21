Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $509.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,486,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,463,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.73 and its 200 day moving average is $368.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.90 and a twelve month high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,412,404 shares of company stock valued at $643,112,573. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

