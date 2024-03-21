Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director Charles Fargason Purchases 6,000 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) Director Charles Fargason bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $153,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $407.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 527.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 98.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CSV shares. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

