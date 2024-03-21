CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 702,526 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2,311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 578,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 418,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Up 4.2 %

KMX traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.54. 934,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,131. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.