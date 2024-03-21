Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $355.00 to $405.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carlisle Companies traded as high as $383.78 and last traded at $380.25, with a volume of 7007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $379.25.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies
Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies
Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carlisle Companies
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Micron Is the NVIDIA of Memory Chips: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.