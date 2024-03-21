Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $355.00 to $405.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carlisle Companies traded as high as $383.78 and last traded at $380.25, with a volume of 7007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $379.25.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.67.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.