Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Purchases New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 0.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.66. 951,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.94.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

