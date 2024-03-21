Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up 0.7% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 625,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $4,260,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PYLD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.65. 770,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,165. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.