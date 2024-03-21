Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $1.78 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 488.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,622. The stock has a market cap of $832.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $139.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.45.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

