Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Has $13.24 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,651,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,972,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VXUS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,593. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

