Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion and $813.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,504.85 or 0.05275851 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00082043 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00018104 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009886 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00018391 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00017636 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003938 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,728,716,299 coins and its circulating supply is 35,569,504,277 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
