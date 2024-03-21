Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires 74,324 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Nneka Abulokwe bought 74,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £9,662.12 ($12,300.60).

Capita Stock Down 1.1 %

LON:CPI traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 13.01 ($0.17). The stock had a trading volume of 8,921,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,973. The company has a market cap of £218.57 million, a PE ratio of -657.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.77. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12.81 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50).

Get Capita alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.92) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Capita

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.