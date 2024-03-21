Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Calidi Biotherapeutics
Calidi Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %
Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell capable of carrying an anti-tumor payload for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calidi Biotherapeutics
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.