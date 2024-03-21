Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caleres traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 127713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $421,717.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,017,523.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caleres by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Caleres by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

