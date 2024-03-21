Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caleres in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of CAL opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

