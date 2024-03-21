C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $28.08. 1,702,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,442,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 8,111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

