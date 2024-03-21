BTIG Research Increases HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $110.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HQY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.80.

HealthEquity Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

Shares of HQY opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,643 shares of company stock valued at $592,205 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $43,482,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,966,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,169,000 after acquiring an additional 374,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

