BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Insider Fa’amausili Lua’iufi Purchases 12,418 Shares of Stock

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) insider Fa’amausili Lua’iufi purchased 12,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$16.10 ($10.59) per share, with a total value of A$199,929.80 ($131,532.76).
BSP Financial Group Price Performance
BSP Financial Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. BSP Financial Group’s payout ratio is 77.03%.
About BSP Financial Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BSP Financial Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for BSP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.