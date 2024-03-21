BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Insider Fa’amausili Lua’iufi Purchases 12,418 Shares of Stock

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) insider Fa’amausili Lua’iufi purchased 12,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$16.10 ($10.59) per share, with a total value of A$199,929.80 ($131,532.76).

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. BSP Financial Group’s payout ratio is 77.03%.

BSP Financial Group Limited provides commercial banking and finance services to individual and corporate customers in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, the Fiji, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Laos. The company's products and services include transaction, saving, solicitor's trust, foreign currency, and business cheque accounts, as well as term deposits; personal, home, personal asset, bridging, tailored business, commercial and residential property investment, construction development, and seasonal finance loans; debit and credit cards; SME business loans; overdraft, asset financing, insurance premium funding, prioritized loan processing, safety deposit box, and electronic banking services; and online business banking services.

