Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.24. 285,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average is $119.13. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

