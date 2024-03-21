Brookstone Capital Management Sells 6,828 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.52. 327,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.09.

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

