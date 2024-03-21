Brookstone Capital Management Sells 6,701 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PMAY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,639 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $593.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

