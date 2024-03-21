Brookstone Capital Management Sells 183,433 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,433 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,299,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.10. 2,737,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,166,298. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

