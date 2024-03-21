Brookstone Capital Management Sells 154,598 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,598 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.34. 657,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.47.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

