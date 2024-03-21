Brookstone Capital Management Sells 11,922 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 132,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 276,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,811. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

