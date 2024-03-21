Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,064 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.