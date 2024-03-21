Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VTI stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,640. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.74. The stock has a market cap of $367.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

