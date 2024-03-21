Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 43,537 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 4.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSEP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 300.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period.

BSEP stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

