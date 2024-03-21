Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 21,857 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,857 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:BOCT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.34. 5,169 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

