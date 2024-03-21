Brookstone Capital Management Has $8.02 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

BATS EFG traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $104.23. 655,616 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

