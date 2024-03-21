Brookstone Capital Management Has $13.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,788 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 356,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,316. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.