Brookstone Capital Management Has $12.91 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Clorox worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.64. 730,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,354. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.08. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

