Brookstone Capital Management Has $114.30 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $526.48. 1,650,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,788,798. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.89. The company has a market cap of $407.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.09 and a 1 year high of $526.56.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

