Brookstone Capital Management Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $4,493,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,131,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,966,021.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $4,493,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,131,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,966,021.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,138,312 shares of company stock valued at $316,529,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.5 %

CRM stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,846. The firm has a market cap of $301.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.58 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.76.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

